    USS San Antonio Homecoming [Image 8 of 8]

    USS San Antonio Homecoming

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2013

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Adam Austin 

    USS San Antonio (LPD 17)

    161224-N-DQ840-009 NORFOLK (Dec. 24, 2016) Families and friends await the return of their Sailors as the amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17) arrives at Naval Station Norfolk as part of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG) homecoming from a six-month deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in Europe and the Middle East. WSP ARG includes Commander, Amphibious Squadron 6; USS Wasp (LHD 1); USS San Antonio (LPD 17); USS Whidbey Island (LSD 41) and the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU). #Home4TheHolidays (U.S. Navy photos by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adam Austin/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2013
    Date Posted: 12.24.2016 15:25
    Photo ID: 3076616
    VIRIN: 161224-N-DQ840-009
    Resolution: 4577x3032
    Size: 1.02 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS San Antonio Homecoming [Image 1 of 8], by PO2 Adam Austin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    homecoming
    transport
    Naval Station Norfolk
    dock
    amphibious
    San Antonio
    ESG 2
    LPD 17
    ISIS
    Operation Odyssey Lightning

