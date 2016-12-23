161223-N-QI061-059



ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 23, 2016) Sailors assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) (Ike) perform a NATO Sea Sparrow download aboard the ship. Ike, currently deployed as part of the Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nathan T. Beard)

PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dwight D. Eisenhower deployment [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.