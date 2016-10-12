(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Dwight D. Eisenhower deployment

    Dwight D. Eisenhower deployment

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    12.10.2016

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Imagery Management Operations Center

    161222-N-ZJ713-021

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 22, 2016) Sailors browse wares on the aft mess decks of the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) (Ike) during an event hosted by the command's Morale, Welfare and Recreation organization (MWR). Ike, currently deployed as part of the Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Jake Stanley)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2016
    VIRIN: 161222-N-ZJ713-021
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dwight D. Eisenhower deployment [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Navy
    CVN 69
    Ike
    Sailor
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower

