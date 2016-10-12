Dwight D. Eisenhower deployment

161222-N-ZJ713-021



ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 22, 2016) Sailors browse wares on the aft mess decks of the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) (Ike) during an event hosted by the command's Morale, Welfare and Recreation organization (MWR). Ike, currently deployed as part of the Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Jake Stanley)

