161224-N-AC117-074 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 24, 2016) Seaman Kayla Mccuen, from Indianola, Virginia, left, and Seaman Nia Williams, from Vallejo, California, needle gun angle irons on the port boat deck of the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Mccuen and Williams are assigned to Deck Department’s preservation team, which is responsible for sanding and needle gunning Deck Department spaces in preparation for painting. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group Five, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class MacAdam Kane Weissman/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.24.2016 Date Posted: 12.24.2016 06:05 Photo ID: 3076391 VIRIN: 161224-N-AC117-074 Resolution: 3709x2472 Size: 756.23 KB Location: JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 161224-N-AC117-074 [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.