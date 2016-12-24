(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    161224-N-AC117-069 [Image 2 of 3]

    161224-N-AC117-069

    JAPAN

    12.24.2016

    Courtesy Photo

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    161224-N-AC117-069 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 24, 2016) Seaman Jennifer Barajas, from Orange County, California, needle guns an angle iron on the port boat deck of the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Barajas is assigned to Deck Department’s preservation team, which is responsible for sanding and needle gunning Deck Department spaces in preparation for painting. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group Five, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class MacAdam Kane Weissman/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 161224-N-AC117-069 [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Japan
    USS Ronald Reagan
    YOKOSUKA

    • LEAVE A COMMENT