161224-N-AC117-048 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 24, 2016) Seaman Jennifer Barajas, from Orange County, California, needle guns an angle iron on the port boat deck of the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Barajas is assigned to Deck Department’s preservation team, which is responsible for sanding and needle gunning the Deck Department spaces in preparation for painting. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group Five, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class MacAdam Kane Weissman/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.24.2016 Date Posted: 12.24.2016 06:05 Photo ID: 3076387 VIRIN: 161224-N-AC117-048 Resolution: 3441x2458 Size: 563.66 KB Location: JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 161224-N-AC117-048 [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.