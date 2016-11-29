Iraqi border guard police training graduation

The Spanish contingent commander delivers a speech at the gradation ceremony for the 4th and 5th Battalions of the Iraqi border guard police at the Besmaya Range Complex, Iraq, Nov. 29, 2016. The Spanish army provides specialist training at Camp Besmaya, one of four Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve building partner capacity locations dedicated to training Iraqi security forces. The global Coalition CJTF-OIR’s mission is to weaken and destroy ISIL in Iraq and Syria (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Josephine Carlson)

Date Taken: 11.29.2016
Location: BESMAYA, IQ