Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152, Marines move their belongings out of their barracks at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Dec. 23, 2016. VMGR-152 Marines moved from their barracks to make the commute to work more efficient. The Marines were provided two moving trucks and a bus to shuttle themselves and their belongings to the location of their new barracks. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Gabriela Garcia-Herrera)
|12.23.2016
|12.23.2016 01:34
|3075350
|161223-M-NE059-0030
|5760x3840
|1.24 MB
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|0
|0
|0
This work, Marines move into new barracks [Image 1 of 8], by LCpl Gabriela Garcia-Herrera, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
