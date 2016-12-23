(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marines move into new barracks [Image 7 of 8]

    Marines move into new barracks

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    12.23.2016

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Gabriela Garcia-Herrera 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152, Marines move their belongings out of their barracks at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Dec. 23, 2016. VMGR-152 Marines moved from their barracks to make the commute to work more efficient. The Marines were provided two moving trucks and a bus to shuttle themselves and their belongings to the location of their new barracks. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Gabriela Garcia-Herrera)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.23.2016
    Date Posted: 12.23.2016 01:34
    Photo ID: 3075350
    VIRIN: 161223-M-NE059-0030
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 1.24 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines move into new barracks [Image 1 of 8], by LCpl Gabriela Garcia-Herrera, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Marines move into new barracks
    Marines move into new barracks
    Marines move into new barracks
    Marines move into new barracks
    Marines move into new barracks
    Marines move into new barracks
    Marines move into new barracks
    Marines move into new barracks

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    VMGR-152
    moving
    MCAS Iwakuni
    Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 152
    new barracks

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT