    COMACC visits 386th AEW, praises Airmen’s contributions to the fight

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.22.2016

    Photo by Senior Airman Andrew Park 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Chief Master Sgt. Steve McDonald, command chief master sergeant of Air Combat Command, left, and Gen. Hawk Carlisle, commander of Air Combat Command, right, answer Airmen's questions during an All Call held Nov. 23, 2016 at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia. McDonald and Carlisle addressed Airmen's concerns with everything from distance learning to enlisted pilot programs. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Andrew Park)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.22.2016
    Date Posted: 12.23.2016 01:25
    Photo ID: 3075347
    VIRIN: 161123-F-CA297-081
    Resolution: 5064x3376
    Size: 2.11 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COMACC visits 386th AEW, praises Airmen’s contributions to the fight, by SrA Andrew Park, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    COMACC

