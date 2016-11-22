Chief Master Sgt. Steve McDonald, command chief master sergeant of Air Combat Command, left, and Gen. Hawk Carlisle, commander of Air Combat Command, right, answer Airmen's questions during an All Call held Nov. 23, 2016 at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia. McDonald and Carlisle addressed Airmen's concerns with everything from distance learning to enlisted pilot programs. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Andrew Park)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.22.2016 Date Posted: 12.23.2016 01:25 Photo ID: 3075347 VIRIN: 161123-F-CA297-081 Resolution: 5064x3376 Size: 2.11 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, COMACC visits 386th AEW, praises Airmen’s contributions to the fight, by SrA Andrew Park, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.