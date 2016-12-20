(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Serving the troops: Congressmen visit Okinawa [Image 2 of 4]

    Serving the troops: Congressmen visit Okinawa

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.20.2016

    Photo by Senior Airman Omari Bernard 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Congressman William Keating, U.S. Representative from Massachusetts and Foreign Affairs Committee member, listens to U.S. service members during a meet-and-greet Dec. 20, 2016, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. Congressmen from six states visited Okinawa during a tour of military installations in the Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Omari Bernard)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2016
    Date Posted: 12.22.2016 23:43
    Photo ID: 3074710
    VIRIN: 161220-F-ZC102-082
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 9.99 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Serving the troops: Congressmen visit Okinawa [Image 1 of 4], by SrA Omari Bernard, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Serving the troops: Congressmen visit Okinawa
    Serving the troops: Congressmen visit Okinawa
    Serving the troops: Congressmen visit Okinawa
    Serving the troops: Congressmen visit Okinawa

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Japan
    Okinawa
    Navy
    Air Force
    Marine Corps
    Army

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT