Serving the troops: Congressmen visit Okinawa

U.S. Congressman William Keating, U.S. Representative from Massachusetts and Foreign Affairs Committee member, listens to U.S. service members during a meet-and-greet Dec. 20, 2016, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. Congressmen from six states visited Okinawa during a tour of military installations in the Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Omari Bernard)

