    Serving the troops: Congressmen visit Okinawa [Image 3 of 4]

    Serving the troops: Congressmen visit Okinawa

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.20.2016

    Photo by Senior Airman Omari Bernard 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. congressmen disembark U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y Hueys on Kadena Air Base’s flightline after an orientation flight during a congressional visit Dec. 20, 2016, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The congressmen were given a brief look into the operational capability of military installations on Okinawa during a congressional visit to military installations in the Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Omari Bernard/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2016
    Date Posted: 12.22.2016 23:43
    Photo ID: 3074708
    VIRIN: 161220-F-ZC102-043
    Resolution: 5472x3394
    Size: 2.61 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Serving the troops: Congressmen visit Okinawa [Image 1 of 4], by SrA Omari Bernard, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Japan
    Okinawa
    Navy
    Air Force
    Marine Corps
    Army

