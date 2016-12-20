Serving the troops: Congressmen visit Okinawa

U.S. congressmen disembark U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y Hueys on Kadena Air Base’s flightline after an orientation flight during a congressional visit Dec. 20, 2016, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The congressmen were given a brief look into the operational capability of military installations on Okinawa during a congressional visit to military installations in the Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Omari Bernard/Released)

