Serving the troops: Congressmen visit Okinawa

U.S. congressmen receive a safety briefing before embarking on an orientation flight during a congressional visit to Okinawa Dec. 20, 2016, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. Congressman from six states visited as part of a tour of military installations in the Pacific and to meet with constituents of their state serving abroad. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Omari Bernard/Released)

Date Taken: 12.20.2016 Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP