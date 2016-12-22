(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    RMO chief is Garrison leader recognized with Stalwart Award [Image 1 of 3]

    RMO chief is Garrison leader recognized with Stalwart Award

    WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2016

    Photo by Kristen Wong 

    U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii

    WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD - Shari Madrid, manager of U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii’s Resource Management Office, won the Installation Management Command’s 2014-2015 Stalwart Award for the Pacific Region and was honored at the award ceremony in San Antonio in November. (U.S. Army photo by Kristen Wong)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2016
    Date Posted: 12.22.2016 21:39
    Photo ID: 3074695
    VIRIN: 161222-M-TH981-001
    Resolution: 828x944
    Size: 99.81 KB
    Location: WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RMO chief is Garrison leader recognized with Stalwart Award [Image 1 of 3], by Kristen Wong, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    RMO chief is Garrison leader recognized with Stalwart Award
    RMO chief is Garrison leader recognized with Stalwart Award
    RMO chief is Garrison leader recognized with Stalwart Award

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    RMO chief is Garrison leader recognized with Stalwart Award

    TAGS

    Resource Management Office
    Stalwart Award
    U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii
    Shari Madrid

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT