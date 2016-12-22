WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD - Shari Madrid, manager of U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii’s Resource Management Office, won the Installation Management Command’s 2014-2015 Stalwart Award for the Pacific Region and was honored at the award ceremony in San Antonio in November. (U.S. Army photo by Kristen Wong)
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2016 21:39
|Photo ID:
|3074695
|VIRIN:
|161222-M-TH981-001
|Resolution:
|828x944
|Size:
|99.81 KB
|Location:
|WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, RMO chief is Garrison leader recognized with Stalwart Award [Image 1 of 3], by Kristen Wong, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
RMO chief is Garrison leader recognized with Stalwart Award
LEAVE A COMMENT