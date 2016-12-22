RMO chief is Garrison leader recognized with Stalwart Award

WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD - Shari Madrid, manager of U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii’s Resource Management Office, won the Installation Management Command’s 2014-2015 Stalwart Award for the Pacific Region and was honored at the award ceremony in San Antonio in November. (U.S. Army photo by Kristen Wong)

