WAHIAWA - Madrid, center, poses with Corrine Queja, left, and Joanne Tamate during a January excursion to Ku Tree Dam, one of the properties managed by USAG-HI's Resource Management Office. Madrid takes her staff on excursions to connect them with the properties they oversee and their overall mission of supporting the Army. (Courtesy of Shari Madrid)
12.12.2016
12.22.2016
|3074693
|161212-A-ZZ999-002
|715x479
|352.35 KB
|WAHIAWA, HI, US
|0
|0
|0
RMO chief is Garrison leader recognized with Stalwart Award
