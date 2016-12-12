(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    RMO chief is Garrison leader recognized with Stalwart Award [Image 2 of 3]

    RMO chief is Garrison leader recognized with Stalwart Award

    WAHIAWA, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2016

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii

    WAHIAWA - Madrid, center, poses with Corrine Queja, left, and Joanne Tamate during a January excursion to Ku Tree Dam, one of the properties managed by USAG-HI's Resource Management Office. Madrid takes her staff on excursions to connect them with the properties they oversee and their overall mission of supporting the Army. (Courtesy of Shari Madrid)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2016
    Date Posted: 12.22.2016 21:39
    Photo ID: 3074693
    VIRIN: 161212-A-ZZ999-002
    Resolution: 715x479
    Size: 352.35 KB
    Location: WAHIAWA, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RMO chief is Garrison leader recognized with Stalwart Award [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Resource Management Office
    Stalwart Award
    U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii
    Shari Madrid

