Shari Madrid, center, head of USAG-HI's Resource Management Office, won the 2015 Stalwart Award for IMCOM's Pacific Region. From left are IMCOM Command Sgt. Maj. Melissa A. Judkins, IMCOM Lt. Gen. Kenneth Dahl, IMCOM Pacific Region Director Christine Altendorf and IMCOM Pacific Region Command Sgt. Maj. Timothy D. Hockenberry.
|Date Taken:
|11.30.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2016 21:39
|Photo ID:
|3074690
|VIRIN:
|161130-A-ZZ999-001
|Resolution:
|1584x1147
|Size:
|784.59 KB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, RMO chief is Garrison leader recognized with Stalwart Award [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
