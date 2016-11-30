(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    RMO chief is Garrison leader recognized with Stalwart Award [Image 3 of 3]

    RMO chief is Garrison leader recognized with Stalwart Award

    SAN ANTONIO, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.30.2016

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii

    Shari Madrid, center, head of USAG-HI's Resource Management Office, won the 2015 Stalwart Award for IMCOM's Pacific Region. From left are IMCOM Command Sgt. Maj. Melissa A. Judkins, IMCOM Lt. Gen. Kenneth Dahl, IMCOM Pacific Region Director Christine Altendorf and IMCOM Pacific Region Command Sgt. Maj. Timothy D. Hockenberry.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.30.2016
    Date Posted: 12.22.2016 21:39
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RMO chief is Garrison leader recognized with Stalwart Award [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    RMO chief is Garrison leader recognized with Stalwart Award

    Resource Management Office
    Stalwart Award
    U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii
    Shari Madrid

