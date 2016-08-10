(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) 17-01 [Image 5 of 10]

    Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) 17-01

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2016

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Imagery Management Operations Center

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 325th Infantry Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division conduct live fire rehearsal at Peason Ridge training area during Joint Readiness Training Center Rotation (JRTC) 17-01 at Fort Polk, La., October 7, 2016. JRTC 17-01 provides U.S. military units and personnel with realistic pre-deployment training scenarios in all aspects of armed conflict. (U.S. Army photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2016
    Date Posted: 12.22.2016 18:56
    Photo ID: 3074589
    VIRIN: 161008-D-D0331-004
    Resolution: 3226x2304
    Size: 2.49 MB
    Location: FORT POLK, LA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) 17-01 [Image 1 of 10], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Soldier
    combat training
    M-4
    JRTC
    Joint Readiness Training Center
    rifle
    U.S. Army
    United States Army
    USA
    JRTC 16-06
    Joint Readiness Training Center 16-06
    Joint Readiness Training Center Rotation 16-06

