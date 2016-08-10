U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 325th Infantry Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division conduct live fire rehearsal at Peason Ridge training area during Joint Readiness Training Center Rotation (JRTC) 17-01 at Fort Polk, La., October 7, 2016. JRTC 17-01 provides U.S. military units and personnel with realistic pre-deployment training scenarios in all aspects of armed conflict. (U.S. Army photo)
Date Taken:
|10.08.2016
Date Posted:
|12.22.2016 18:56
Photo ID:
|3074586
VIRIN:
|161008-D-D0331-003
Resolution:
|2924x2089
Size:
|1.51 MB
Location:
|FORT POLK, LA, US
Web Views:
|0
Downloads:
|0
Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) 17-01 [Image 1 of 10], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
