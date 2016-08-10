U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 325th Infantry Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division conduct live fire rehearsal at Peason Ridge training area during Joint Readiness Training Center Rotation (JRTC) 17-01 at Fort Polk, La., October 7, 2016. JRTC 17-01 provides U.S. military units and personnel with realistic pre-deployment training scenarios in all aspects of armed conflict. (U.S. Army photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.08.2016 Date Posted: 12.22.2016 18:56 Photo ID: 3074586 VIRIN: 161008-D-D0331-003 Resolution: 2924x2089 Size: 1.51 MB Location: FORT POLK, LA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) 17-01 [Image 1 of 10], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.