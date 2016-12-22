161222-N-BV658-070

SAN DIEGO (Dec. 22, 2016) RADM John Wade, commander Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center (SMWDC), delivers the commencement remarks during a graduation and Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) commissioning ceremony aboard the museum USS Midway. Eighteen cadets across the Armed Forces graduated from the University of California, San Diego and San Diego State University. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kryzentia Weiermann/Released)

