(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) commissioning ceremony aboard the museum USS Midway [Image 3 of 3]

    Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) commissioning ceremony aboard the museum USS Midway

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2016

    Photo by Seaman Kryzentia Weiermann 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element West

    161222-N-BV658-090
    SAN DIEGO (Dec. 22, 2016) RADM John Wade, commander Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center (SMWDC), delivers the commencement remarks during a graduation and Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) commissioning ceremony aboard the museum USS Midway. Eighteen cadets across the Armed Forces graduated from the University of California, San Diego and San Diego State University. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kryzentia Weiermann/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2016
    Date Posted: 12.22.2016 18:16
    Photo ID: 3074536
    VIRIN: 161222-N-BV658-090
    Resolution: 4200x3001
    Size: 1.09 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) commissioning ceremony aboard the museum USS Midway [Image 1 of 3], by SN Kryzentia Weiermann, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) commissioning ceremony aboard the museum USS Midway
    Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) commissioning ceremony aboard the museum USS Midway
    Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) commissioning ceremony aboard the museum USS Midway

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    San Diego
    USS Midway
    NPASE
    Navy
    Commissioning
    California
    ROTC
    Naval Officer
    NROTC
    Navy Public Affairs Support Element West
    Midway Museum
    Navy Public Affairs Support Element
    Navy Public Affairs
    Rear Admiral John Wade

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT