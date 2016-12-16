Senior enlisted leaders from 8th Theater Sustainment Command visit the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency as part of the staff ride Dec. 16 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. (Photos by Sgt. Jon Heinrich, 8th TSC Public Affairs/RELEASED)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2016 17:25
|Photo ID:
|3074528
|VIRIN:
|161216-A-ZQ422-200
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|3.67 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Senior enlisted advisors tour Hilltop House, DPAA in commemoration of Pearl Harbor [Image 1 of 4], by SGT Jon Heinrich, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Senior enlisted advisors tour Hilltop House, DPAA in commemoration of Pearl Harbor
LEAVE A COMMENT