The 932nd Education Office recently held a graduation event and presented a Community College of the Air Force graduation certificate to various Airmen, during a special weekend ceremony held on December 6, 2016 at the Illinois Air Force Reserve Command unit located at Scott Air Force Base, Ill. This was the 2016 graduating CCAF class, the first official graduation ceremony, (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Parr)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.04.2016 Date Posted: 12.22.2016 15:37 Photo ID: 3074449 VIRIN: 161204-F-IB640-086 Resolution: 3512x2108 Size: 3.06 MB Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Education improves wing, by Christopher Parr, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.