The 932nd Education Office recently held a graduation event and presented a Community College of the Air Force graduation certificate to various Airmen, during a special weekend ceremony held on December 6, 2016 at the Illinois Air Force Reserve Command unit located at Scott Air Force Base, Ill. This was the 2016 graduating CCAF class, the first official graduation ceremony, (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Parr)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2016 15:37
|Photo ID:
|3074449
|VIRIN:
|161204-F-IB640-086
|Resolution:
|3512x2108
|Size:
|3.06 MB
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US
This work, Education improves wing, by Christopher Parr, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
