    37th HS trains for real world operations [Image 1 of 7]

    37th HS trains for real world operations

    FRANCIS E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WY, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2016

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Ruano 

    90th Missile Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Joshua Hudson, 790th Missile Security Forces Squadron tactical response force assaulter, secures a landing site during emergency security response training with the 37th Helicopter Squadron at a launch facility in the F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyo., missile complex, Dec. 16, 2016. The 37th HS supports the mission of the 90th Missile Wing by providing aerial surveillance and emergency deployments of security response forces throughout the base and missile field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Ruano)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2016
    Date Posted: 12.22.2016 15:28
    Photo ID: 3074413
    VIRIN: 161216-F-VS255-1796
    Resolution: 5083x3118
    Size: 4.73 MB
    Location: FRANCIS E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 37th HS trains for real world operations [Image 1 of 7], by SSgt Christopher Ruano, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    F.E. Warren AFB
    90th Missile Wing
    90 MW
    20th Air Force
    20 AF
    20th AF
    Global Strike Command: AFGSC

