37th HS trains for real world operations

Senior Airman Joshua Hudson, 790th Missile Security Forces Squadron tactical response force assaulter, secures a landing site during emergency security response training with the 37th Helicopter Squadron at a launch facility in the F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyo., missile complex, Dec. 16, 2016. The 37th HS supports the mission of the 90th Missile Wing by providing aerial surveillance and emergency deployments of security response forces throughout the base and missile field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Ruano)

