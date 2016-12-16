37th HS trains for real world operations

A 37th Helicopter Squadron UH-1N Huey journeys to a launch facility for emergency security response training in the F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyo., missile complex, Dec. 16, 2016. The 90th MW sustains 150 Minuteman III ICBMs, and the associated launch facilities 9,600 square miles across three states. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Ruano)

