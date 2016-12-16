(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    37th HS trains for real world operations [Image 2 of 7]

    37th HS trains for real world operations

    FRANCIS E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WY, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2016

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Ruano 

    90th Missile Wing Public Affairs

    A 37th Helicopter Squadron UH-1N Huey journeys to a launch facility for emergency security response training in the F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyo., missile complex, Dec. 16, 2016. The 90th MW sustains 150 Minuteman III ICBMs, and the associated launch facilities 9,600 square miles across three states. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Ruano)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2016
    Date Posted: 12.22.2016 15:28
    Photo ID: 3074412
    VIRIN: 161216-F-VS255-1727
    Resolution: 6016x3908
    Size: 7.33 MB
    Location: FRANCIS E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 37th HS trains for real world operations [Image 1 of 7], by SSgt Christopher Ruano, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    F.E. Warren AFB
    90th Missile Wing
    90 MW
    20th Air Force
    20 AF
    20th AF
    Global Strike Command: AFGSC

