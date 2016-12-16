(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Patrick K. Hallinan, executive director of Army National Military Cemeteries, and his wife Doreen, place a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier [Image 4 of 7]

    Patrick K. Hallinan, executive director of Army National Military Cemeteries, and his wife Doreen, place a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2016

    Photo by Rachel Larue 

    Arlington National Cemetery

    Patrick K. Hallinan, executive director of Army National Military Cemeteries, and his wife Doreen, place a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery, Dec. 22, 2016, in Arlington, Va. Mr. Hallinan placed the wreath to mark his upcoming retirement. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Larue/Arlington National Cemetery/released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2016
    Date Posted: 12.22.2016 12:40
    Photo ID: 3074058
    VIRIN: 161216-A-DR853-252
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 5.05 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Patrick K. Hallinan, executive director of Army National Military Cemeteries, and his wife Doreen, place a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier [Image 1 of 7], by Rachel Larue, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Patrick K. Hallinan, executive director of Army National Military Cemeteries, and his wife Doreen, place a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    Patrick K. Hallinan, executive director of Army National Military Cemeteries, and his wife Doreen, place a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    Patrick K. Hallinan, executive director of Army National Military Cemeteries, and his wife Doreen, place a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    Patrick K. Hallinan, executive director of Army National Military Cemeteries, and his wife Doreen, place a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    Patrick K. Hallinan, executive director of Army National Military Cemeteries, and his wife Doreen, place a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    Patrick K. Hallinan, executive director of Army National Military Cemeteries, and his wife Doreen, place a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    Patrick K. Hallinan, executive director of Army National Military Cemeteries, and his wife Doreen, place a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Va.
    Virginia
    Arlington National Cemetery
    Arlington
    Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    The Old Guard
    3d U.S. Infantry Regiment
    PWC
    ANC
    Public Wreath Ceremony

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT