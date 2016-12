Date Taken: 12.22.2016 Date Posted: 12.22.2016 12:38 Photo ID: 3074026 VIRIN: 161222-F-QR254-993 Resolution: 1400x1400 Size: 244.86 KB Location: US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, AFRN, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.