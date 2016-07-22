War Games: Blue Flag provides operational level command, control training

A soldier works at his desk in the mezzanine during a Blue Flag exercise at the 505th Combat Training Squadron at Hurlburt Field, Fla., July 22. The purpose of a Blue Flag exercise is to provide a Numbered Air Force the environment to train as the air and space component of a joint force by planning air and space operations and producing Air Tasking Orders and other supporting products for a given conflict.

