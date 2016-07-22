(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    War Games: Blue Flag provides operational level command, control training

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2016

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Nathaniel Byrnes 

    99th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    A soldier works at his desk in the mezzanine during a Blue Flag exercise at the 505th Combat Training Squadron at Hurlburt Field, Fla., July 22. The purpose of a Blue Flag exercise is to provide a Numbered Air Force the environment to train as the air and space component of a joint force by planning air and space operations and producing Air Tasking Orders and other supporting products for a given conflict.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2016
    Date Posted: 12.22.2016 12:00
    Photo ID: 3074020
    VIRIN: 160722-F-ZP902-008
    Resolution: 4685x3024
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, War Games: Blue Flag provides operational level command, control training, by A1C Nathaniel Byrnes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    War Games: Blue Flag provides operational level C2 training

    TAGS

    Blue Flag
    505 CTS

    • LEAVE A COMMENT