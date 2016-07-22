A soldier works at his desk in the mezzanine during a Blue Flag exercise at the 505th Combat Training Squadron at Hurlburt Field, Fla., July 22. The purpose of a Blue Flag exercise is to provide a Numbered Air Force the environment to train as the air and space component of a joint force by planning air and space operations and producing Air Tasking Orders and other supporting products for a given conflict.
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2016 12:00
|Photo ID:
|3074020
|VIRIN:
|160722-F-ZP902-008
|Resolution:
|4685x3024
|Size:
|1.17 MB
|Location:
|HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, War Games: Blue Flag provides operational level command, control training, by A1C Nathaniel Byrnes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
War Games: Blue Flag provides operational level C2 training
