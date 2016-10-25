(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Citizenship [Image 2 of 3]

    Citizenship

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2016

    Photo by Louis Briscese 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Michael Mwelwa, assigned to the 60th Comptroller Squadron poses for a photo with his certificate of citizenship at Travis Air Force Base, Calif., Oct. 25, 2016. Mwelwa recently was awarded U.S. citizenship after coming to the United States at the age from five from The Republic of Zambia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Louis Briscese)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.25.2016
    Date Posted: 12.22.2016 11:49
    Photo ID: 3074014
    VIRIN: 161025-F-LI975-022
    Resolution: 2400x3000
    Size: 1.9 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Citizenship [Image 1 of 3], by Louis Briscese, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

