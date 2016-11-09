(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Remembering lost ones

    Remembering lost ones

    WASHINGTON, D.C., DC, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2016

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigitte Brantley 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs

    Aron, Ruth and Sirak Betru honor the memory of their older brother during a ceremony honoring the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks Sept. 11, 2016, at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. Their brother, Yeneneh Betru, died during the attacks. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brigitte N. Brantley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2016
    Date Posted: 12.22.2016 08:34
    Photo ID: 3073386
    VIRIN: 160911-D-GO396-622
    Resolution: 4681x3152
    Size: 6.47 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, D.C., DC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Remembering lost ones, by TSgt Brigitte Brantley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    9/11
    SD
    SecDef
    defense
    ash carter

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT