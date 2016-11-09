Aron, Ruth and Sirak Betru honor the memory of their older brother during a ceremony honoring the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks Sept. 11, 2016, at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. Their brother, Yeneneh Betru, died during the attacks. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brigitte N. Brantley)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2016 08:34
|Photo ID:
|3073386
|VIRIN:
|160911-D-GO396-622
|Resolution:
|4681x3152
|Size:
|6.47 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, D.C., DC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Remembering lost ones, by TSgt Brigitte Brantley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
