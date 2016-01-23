A worker shovels snow during the only major snowstorm last winter in the National Capital Region.
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2016 07:33
|Photo ID:
|3073368
|VIRIN:
|160123-N-SJ730-027
|Resolution:
|4734x3658
|Size:
|4.05 MB
|Location:
|BETHESDA, MD, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Tips to Prepare for Winter Weather, by PO2 Henry Gettys, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Tips to Prepare for Winter Weather
