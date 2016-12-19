(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Suicide Awareness Infographic [Image 1 of 2]

    Suicide Awareness Infographic

    KOSOVO

    12.19.2016

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Caleb Barrieau 

    Multinational Battle Group - East (KFOR)

    Suicide Awareness Infographic: As part of the Army family, you know your buddies to your left and right, and you may recognize early warning signs of distress that sometimes precede suicidal thoughts or behaviors. Be vigilant to buddy check and make sure your team is doing well. Reach Out, Talk & Listen, we are all a part of the team and need everyone to stay strong. (US Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Caleb Barrieau)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2016
    Date Posted: 12.22.2016 07:39
    Photo ID: 3073364
    VIRIN: 161222-A-WB953-002
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 3.46 MB
    Location: ZZ
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Suicide Awareness Infographic [Image 1 of 2], by SFC Caleb Barrieau, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

