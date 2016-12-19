As part of the Army family, you know your buddies to your left and right, and you may recognize early warning signs of distress that sometimes precede suicidal thoughts or behaviors. Be vigilant to buddy check and make sure your team is doing well. Reach Out, Talk & Listen, we are all a part of the team and need everyone to stay strong. (US Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Caleb Barrieau)
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2016 07:39
|Photo ID:
|3073363
|VIRIN:
|161222-A-WB953-001
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|3.25 MB
|Location:
|ZZ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Buddy Check [Image 1 of 2], by SFC Caleb Barrieau, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT