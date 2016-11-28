Iraqi security forces pick up ammunition from ITEF

A Spanish army officer and Iraqi security forces soldier load ammunition onto a truck at the Besmaya Range Complex, Iraq, Nov. 28, 2016. Iraq Train and Equip Funding, facilitated by Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, provides essential weapons and equipment to Iraqi security forces as part of the building partner capacity mission. Camp Besmaya is one of four CJTF-OIR BPC locations dedicated to training Iraqi security forces. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Josephine Carlson)
|Date Taken:
|11.28.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2016 04:51
|Photo ID:
|3073269
|VIRIN:
|161128-A-QI240-105
|Resolution:
|5616x3744
|Size:
|2.9 MB
|Location:
|BESMAYA, IQ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
