A Spanish army officer and Iraqi security forces soldier load ammunition onto a truck at the Besmaya Range Complex, Iraq, Nov. 28, 2016. Iraq Train and Equip Funding, facilitated by Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, provides essential weapons and equipment to Iraqi security forces as part of the building partner capacity mission. Camp Besmaya is one of four CJTF-OIR BPC locations dedicated to training Iraqi security forces. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Josephine Carlson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.28.2016 Date Posted: 12.22.2016 04:51 Photo ID: 3073269 VIRIN: 161128-A-QI240-105 Resolution: 5616x3744 Size: 2.9 MB Location: BESMAYA, IQ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Iraqi security forces pick up ammunition from ITEF [Image 1 of 2], by SGT Josephine Carlson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.