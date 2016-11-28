(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Iraqi security forces pick up ammunition from ITEF

    Iraqi security forces pick up ammunition from ITEF

    BESMAYA, IRAQ

    11.28.2016

    Photo by Sgt. Josephine Carlson 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve

    Iraqi security forces soldiers gather to receive boxes of ammunition provided by Iraq Train and Equip Funding (ITEF) at the Besmaya Range Complex, Iraq, Nov. 28, 2016. ITEF, facilitated by Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, provides essential weapons and equipment to Iraqi security forces as part of the building partner capacity mission. Camp Besmaya is one of four CJTF-OIR BPC locations dedicated to training Iraqi security forces. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Josephine Carlson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.28.2016
    Date Posted: 12.22.2016 04:52
    Photo ID: 3073263
    VIRIN: 161128-A-QI240-060
    Resolution: 5196x3464
    Size: 2.41 MB
    Location: BESMAYA, IQ 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iraqi security forces pick up ammunition from ITEF [Image 1 of 2], by SGT Josephine Carlson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Iraqi security forces pick up ammunition from ITEF
    Iraqi security forces pick up ammunition from ITEF

    982D COMCAM
    Besmaya
    Iraq
    Besmaya Range Complex
    982nd Combat Camera Co.
    ISIL
    OIR
    CJTF-OIR
    Sgt. Josephine Carlson

