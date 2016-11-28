Iraqi security forces pick up ammunition from ITEF

Iraqi security forces soldiers gather to receive boxes of ammunition provided by Iraq Train and Equip Funding (ITEF) at the Besmaya Range Complex, Iraq, Nov. 28, 2016. ITEF, facilitated by Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, provides essential weapons and equipment to Iraqi security forces as part of the building partner capacity mission. Camp Besmaya is one of four CJTF-OIR BPC locations dedicated to training Iraqi security forces. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Josephine Carlson)

