An Iraqi soldier attending the Iraqi Noncommissioned Officer Academy signals a cease fire during live fire maneuver training at Camp Taji, Iraq, Dec. 14, 2016. This training is critical to enabling Iraqi security forces to counter ISIL and regain territory from the terrorist group. Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve is the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraqi and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Craig Jensen)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2016 04:54
|Photo ID:
|3073255
|VIRIN:
|161214-A-JA380-171
|Resolution:
|5316x3544
|Size:
|2.02 MB
|Location:
|CAMP TAJI, IRAQ, IQ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Live Fire Maneuever [Image 1 of 7], by CPL Craig Jensen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT