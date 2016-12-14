(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Live Fire Maneuever [Image 2 of 7]

    Live Fire Maneuever

    CAMP TAJI, IRAQ, IRAQ

    12.14.2016

    Photo by Cpl. Craig Jensen 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve

    An Iraqi soldier attending the Iraqi Noncommissioned Officer Academy reloads his M16 rifle during live fire maneuver training at Camp Taji, Iraq, Dec. 14, 2016. This training is critical to enabling Iraqi security forces to counter ISIL and regain territory from the terrorist group. Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve is the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraqi and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Craig Jensen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2016
    Date Posted: 12.22.2016 04:54
    Photo ID: 3073252
    VIRIN: 161214-A-JA380-132
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 2.49 MB
    Location: CAMP TAJI, IRAQ, IQ
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Live Fire Maneuever [Image 1 of 7], by CPL Craig Jensen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

