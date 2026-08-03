Looking Ahead: Using TreeMap, FuelMap, and the Forest Vegetation Simulator to compare forest treatments and wildfire outcomes

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For over ten years the TreeMap dataset has been widely used to map timber resources, model wildfire risk, estimate smoke emissions, plan fuel treatments, and more. Land managers can now use TreeMap in a new and powerful way to explore the effects of land management activities and compare scenarios. Music courtesy of Souvenir Thread