For over ten years the TreeMap dataset has been widely used to map timber resources, model wildfire risk, estimate smoke emissions, plan fuel treatments, and more. Land managers can now use TreeMap in a new and powerful way to explore the effects of land management activities and compare scenarios. Music courtesy of Souvenir Thread
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2026 16:23
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|93141
|Filename:
|2608/DOD_111885918.mp3
|Length:
|00:05:43
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Looking Ahead: Using TreeMap, FuelMap, and the Forest Vegetation Simulator to compare forest treatments and wildfire outcomes, by Jessica Brewen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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