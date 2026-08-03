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    Looking Ahead: Using TreeMap, FuelMap, and the Forest Vegetation Simulator to compare forest treatments and wildfire outcomes

    Looking Ahead: Using TreeMap, FuelMap, and the Forest Vegetation Simulator to compare forest treatments and wildfire outcomes

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    UNITED STATES

    08.05.2026

    Audio by Jessica Brewen 

    U.S. Forest Service   

    For over ten years the TreeMap dataset has been widely used to map timber resources, model wildfire risk, estimate smoke emissions, plan fuel treatments, and more. Land managers can now use TreeMap in a new and powerful way to explore the effects of land management activities and compare scenarios. Music courtesy of Souvenir Thread

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2026
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 16:23
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 93141
    Filename: 2608/DOD_111885918.mp3
    Length: 00:05:43
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Looking Ahead: Using TreeMap, FuelMap, and the Forest Vegetation Simulator to compare forest treatments and wildfire outcomes, by Jessica Brewen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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