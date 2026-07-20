(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Back to School Checklist for Vicenza Military Community

    Back to School Checklist for Vicenza Military Community

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    07.29.2026

    Audio by Sgt. Gregory Menke 

    AFN Vicenza

    VICENZA, ITALY — An audio news report provides a back-to-school checklist for families in the Vicenza Military Community. The report outlines essential steps parents must take before the new school year, including completing student registration with DODEA, scheduling school physicals and immunizations, registering for the school bus service, and reapplying for the free and reduced lunch program. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Gregory Menke)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 08:18
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 93011
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111871932.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Back to School Checklist for Vicenza Military Community, by SGT Gregory Menke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio