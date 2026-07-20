VICENZA, ITALY — An audio news report provides a back-to-school checklist for families in the Vicenza Military Community. The report outlines essential steps parents must take before the new school year, including completing student registration with DODEA, scheduling school physicals and immunizations, registering for the school bus service, and reapplying for the free and reduced lunch program. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Gregory Menke)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 08:18
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|93011
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111871932.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Back to School Checklist for Vicenza Military Community, by SGT Gregory Menke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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