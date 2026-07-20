Back to School Checklist for Vicenza Military Community

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VICENZA, ITALY — An audio news report provides a back-to-school checklist for families in the Vicenza Military Community. The report outlines essential steps parents must take before the new school year, including completing student registration with DODEA, scheduling school physicals and immunizations, registering for the school bus service, and reapplying for the free and reduced lunch program. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Gregory Menke)