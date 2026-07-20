VICENZA, ITALY — An audio public service announcement encourages U.S. service members and their families stationed overseas to exercise their right to vote in local, state, and federal elections. The spot directs listeners to the Federal Voting Assistance Program (FVAP) website, FVAP.gov, to easily register and request an absentee ballot online using the Federal Postcard Application. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Gregory Menke)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 08:18
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|93009
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111871929.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, FVAP Simplifies Absentee Voting for Overseas Personnel, by SGT Gregory Menke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.