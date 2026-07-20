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    FVAP Simplifies Absentee Voting for Overseas Personnel

    FVAP Simplifies Absentee Voting for Overseas Personnel

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    ITALY

    07.29.2026

    Audio by Sgt. Gregory Menke 

    AFN Vicenza

    VICENZA, ITALY — An audio public service announcement encourages U.S. service members and their families stationed overseas to exercise their right to vote in local, state, and federal elections. The spot directs listeners to the Federal Voting Assistance Program (FVAP) website, FVAP.gov, to easily register and request an absentee ballot online using the Federal Postcard Application. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Gregory Menke)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 08:18
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 93009
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111871929.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FVAP Simplifies Absentee Voting for Overseas Personnel, by SGT Gregory Menke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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