FVAP Simplifies Absentee Voting for Overseas Personnel

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VICENZA, ITALY — An audio public service announcement encourages U.S. service members and their families stationed overseas to exercise their right to vote in local, state, and federal elections. The spot directs listeners to the Federal Voting Assistance Program (FVAP) website, FVAP.gov, to easily register and request an absentee ballot online using the Federal Postcard Application. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Gregory Menke)