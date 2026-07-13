A radio newscast covering the new experimental navy deep sea diving suit and the combined joint logistics over the shore exercise at Dogu beach.
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2026 21:01
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92826
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111845334.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Newscast 260717, by SSgt Nicholas Larsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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