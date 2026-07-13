KMC Update - Burnout and Continuing Your Education

A Kaiserslautern Military Community Update on burnout with Senior Master Sgt. Evan Vandermay, 86th Logistics Readiness Squadron first sergeant, and continuing your education with Ricardo Vasquez, University of Maryland Global Campus Europe national test center coordinator, in Kaiserslautern, Germany, July 13, 2026. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2026 07:14
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92751
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111836542.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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