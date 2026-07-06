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    NEWSCAST July 8, 2026: F-15EX Returns to Kadena AB & U.S., Japanese Forces Conduct Pacific Atlas 26-1

    NEWSCAST July 8, 2026: F-15EX Returns to Kadena AB & U.S., Japanese Forces Conduct Pacific Atlas 26-1

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    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    07.07.2026

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jack Pridham 

    AFN Sasebo

    COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (July 8, 2026) - Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack Pridham reports on the F-15EX Eagle II returning to Kadena Air Base Japan, and Japan Maritime Self Defense Force (JMDSDF), Japan Coast Guard (JCG), and U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) forces conducting the inaugural Pacific Atlas 26-1 demonstration exercise off the coast of Japan, recorded onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, July 8, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack Pridham)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2026
    Date Posted: 07.09.2026 00:19
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 92680
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111829120.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, NEWSCAST July 8, 2026: F-15EX Returns to Kadena AB & U.S., Japanese Forces Conduct Pacific Atlas 26-1, by PO2 Jack Pridham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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