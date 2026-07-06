AFN Naples Radio News- NAMRU EURAFCENT's New Command Senior Enlisted Leader and Wiesbaden's New Record for Army Emergency Relief Campaign

260708-N-GL546-1001 NAPLES, Italy (July 08, 2026) AFN Naples radio news highlighting Naval Medical Research Unit EURAFCENT's New CLSE, Senior Chief Essozimna Andjo, and Wiesbaden's installation reaching a new record for funds raised in the Army Emergency Relief Campaign. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christy Valenzuela)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2026 08:26
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92667
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111827163.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:39
|Year
|2026
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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