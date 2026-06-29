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    Manage Vehicle Paperwork Proactively at USAG Italy

    Manage Vehicle Paperwork Proactively at USAG Italy

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    ITALY

    07.01.2026

    Audio by Sgt. Gregory Menke 

    AFN Vicenza

    An audio spot reminding the Vicenza Military Community to be proactive with their vehicle registration needs at the Motor Vehicle Registration Office on Caserma Ederle. The spot advises booking appointments online and outlines the required documents for service.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 08:30
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 92603
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111815898.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Manage Vehicle Paperwork Proactively at USAG Italy, by SGT Gregory Menke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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