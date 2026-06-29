An audio spot reminding the Vicenza Military Community to be proactive with their vehicle registration needs at the Motor Vehicle Registration Office on Caserma Ederle. The spot advises booking appointments online and outlines the required documents for service.
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 08:30
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92603
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111815898.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Manage Vehicle Paperwork Proactively at USAG Italy, by SGT Gregory Menke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.