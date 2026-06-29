Stay Informed with USAG Italy's Alert System and Official Website

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This audio spot highlights the importance of the Alert mass notification system for the U.S. Army Garrison Italy community. It urges personnel to register their contact details to receive real-time safety updates and directs them to the official garrison website as the primary source for official information.