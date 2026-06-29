This audio spot highlights the importance of the Alert mass notification system for the U.S. Army Garrison Italy community. It urges personnel to register their contact details to receive real-time safety updates and directs them to the official garrison website as the primary source for official information.
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 08:30
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92602
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111815896.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Stay Informed with USAG Italy's Alert System and Official Website, by SGT Gregory Menke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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