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    SETAF-AF Army Safety and Health Operation Program

    SETAF-AF Army Safety and Health Operation Program

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    ITALY

    07.01.2026

    Audio by Sgt. Salvador Castro 

    AFN Vicenza

    Radio spot announcing the upcoming class for the Army Safety and Health Operation Program hosted by the U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF).

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 08:27
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 92600
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111815893.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SETAF-AF Army Safety and Health Operation Program, by SGT Salvador Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Caserma Ederle
    AFN Vicenza
    USAG Italy
    SETAF-AF
    U.S. Army

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