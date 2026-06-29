Radio spot announcing the upcoming class for the Army Safety and Health Operation Program hosted by the U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF).
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 08:27
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92600
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111815893.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SETAF-AF Army Safety and Health Operation Program, by SGT Salvador Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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