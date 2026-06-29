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    AFN Naples Regional News - Iron Soldiers and 21st TSC Tour

    AFN Naples Regional News - Iron Soldiers and 21st TSC Tour

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    NAPLES, ITALY

    07.02.2026

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Bryant Lang 

    AFN Naples

    260702-N-EB640-1001 NAPLES, Italy (July 02, 2026) AFN Naples radio news highlighting the Iron Soldiers and a tour of the 21st TSC Innovation Center. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bryant Lang)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 09:28
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 92598
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111815883.mp3
    Length: 00:02:06
    Year 2026
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Regional News - Iron Soldiers and 21st TSC Tour, by PO2 Bryant Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    21st Theater Susatinment Command
    Iron Soldier 1st Armored Division

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