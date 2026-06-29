260702-N-EB640-1001 NAPLES, Italy (July 02, 2026) AFN Naples radio news highlighting the Iron Soldiers and a tour of the 21st TSC Innovation Center. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bryant Lang)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 09:28
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92598
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111815883.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:06
|Year
|2026
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Regional News - Iron Soldiers and 21st TSC Tour, by PO2 Bryant Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.