A 30-second radio spot made to promote the AFN Now streaming platform that will air from July 1, 2026, to July 1, 2027 (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Treyus Rawls).
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 09:24
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92549
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111813288.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Spot - AFN Now, by A1C Treyus Rawls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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