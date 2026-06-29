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    Radio Spot - AFN Now

    Radio Spot - AFN Now

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    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.30.2026

    Audio by Airman Treyus Rawls 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A 30-second radio spot made to promote the AFN Now streaming platform that will air from July 1, 2026, to July 1, 2027 (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Treyus Rawls).

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 09:24
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 92549
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111813288.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Spot - AFN Now, by A1C Treyus Rawls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Kaiserslautern
    afn now
    afn

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