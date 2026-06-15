AFN Naples Radio News - Technology in Harbor Defense and Army 251st Birthday

260615-N-YQ428-1001 NAPLES, Italy (June 15, 2026) AFN Naples radio news highlighting the technology used for harbor defense during Baltic Operations 2026 and Army 251st birthday celebrated in Germany. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew McPeek)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2026 08:05
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92377
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111784433.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:41
|Year
|2026
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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