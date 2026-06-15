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    AFN Naples Radio News - Technology in Harbor Defense and Army 251st Birthday

    AFN Naples Radio News - Technology in Harbor Defense and Army 251st Birthday

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    NAPLES, ITALY

    06.15.2026

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew McPeek 

    AFN Naples

    260615-N-YQ428-1001 NAPLES, Italy (June 15, 2026) AFN Naples radio news highlighting the technology used for harbor defense during Baltic Operations 2026 and Army 251st birthday celebrated in Germany. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew McPeek)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2026
    Date Posted: 06.18.2026 08:05
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 92377
    Filename: 2606/DOD_111784433.mp3
    Length: 00:02:41
    Year 2026
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Radio News - Technology in Harbor Defense and Army 251st Birthday, by PO2 Andrew McPeek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    harbor defense
    Army 251st Birthday
    Baltic operation 2026

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