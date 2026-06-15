260623 Spangdahlem Radio News Exercise Turbo Distribution

The following is a radio news report about exercise Turbo Distribution 26-2 at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 17, 2026. The exercise had Airmen from the 821st Contingency Response Squadron completing its Joint Task Force Port Opening validation, highlighting rapid airfield assessment, joint operations, and multi domain security training. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Keithler Bellany)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2026 07:03
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92374
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111784341.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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