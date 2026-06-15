260616 Spangdahlem Radio News NASA’s selection

The following is a radio news report about NASA’s selection of U.S. Air Force Col Bob “Farmer” Hines as the alternate crew member for the Artemis Three lunar mission at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 15, 2026. Col. Hines was chosen due to his extensive test pilot background, combat experience, and previous SpaceX mission. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Keithler Bellany)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2026 07:06
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92372
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111784331.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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|0
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